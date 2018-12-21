× John Harbaugh to remain in Baltimore next season — and possibly longer

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are less than 24 hours away from a potential must-win game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The result of Saturday night’s contest is unclear but one thing is certain: John Harbaugh will be on the sideline for the remainder of the season, in 2019 and possibly longer.

The organization said in a statement Friday that the 56-year-old head coach will return next season and they are “working on an extension to his existing contract, which expires after the 2019 season.”

The Ravens didn’t get into any specifics regarding the decision, but coming off their Week 10 bye, they have been on the up and up, winning four of their last five games. As of right now, Baltimore sits in the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff picture and is only a half-game back of the AFC North.

During this stretch, the Ravens have found success in what seems to be a run-first offense with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson and strong defensive play. If that continues, Baltimore will surely find itself in the postseason, something that Harbaugh and Co. hasn’t experienced since 2014, two years after a thrilling 34-31 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh holds a 112-77 record since being hired by Baltimore in 2008. He has led the organization to the playoffs six times, including a Super Bowl victory in 2012 (as mentioned above).