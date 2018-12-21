× Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office posts final goodbye to retired K-9 Officer Ronin

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ronin, one of the Lancaster County Sheriff Office’s most-decorated K-9 officers, has reached the end of his watch, the department announced Friday on its Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K-9 Ronin,” the announcement said. “After a rapid decline in health, and a very difficult discussion, it was decided to end his suffering.”

Ronin retired in February after serving for almost a decade with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department. He was a veteran of 70 bomb calls, 78 public demonstrations, 1,135 warrant services, 13 apprehensions, 36 suspect surrenders and 14 tracking assignments, with five suspect locations, the department said.

He assisted on the police search for Eric Frien, the convicted killer of a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, and also worked at special events in Lancaster County, like the U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship at Lancaster Country Club. He also served during visits to the area by Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence, presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Pope Francis.

Ronin spent his last months with his handler, Sgt. David Bolton, and family.

Ronin was escorted to West Lancaster Animal Hospital by members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster City Police K-9 Unit, the Lancaster County Prison K-9 Unit, Columbia Borough Police, East Hempfield Township Police, the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and the CSX Railroad Police K-9 Unit.

“K9 Ronin had an amazing career and will always be remembered,” the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wrote.