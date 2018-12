LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man is accused of strangling an individual in front of two young children, according to Manheim Township Police.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at a home in the 100 block of Elmshire Drive.

Police say 44-year-old Christopher Good placed his hands around the victim’s throat and squeezed. The victim reported being fearful that Good would hurt the children if the victim lost consciousness from choking, police add.

Good faces one felony count of strangulation.