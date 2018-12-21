× Lancaster man charged with sexually abusing two children under 13

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police have charged an 82-year-old Lancaster County man with molesting two children under the age of 13 after an investigation launched in February.

Larry Shyver, of Lancaster, is charged with four counts of indecent assault, two counts of unlawful contact with minors, and two counts of corruption of minors. He was arraigned on Dec. 13 and released on $150,000 secured bail, which included house arrest with electric monitoring and a ban on contact with minors.

Manor Township Police began investigating after they were alerted to the allegations of sexual abuse.