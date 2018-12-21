× Lebanon man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

LEBANON COUNTY — A 32-year-old Lebanon man is facing numerous charges, including rape of a child and intimidation of a witness, after a police investigation launched after a 13-year-old girl had a stillborn baby in her home in November.

Michael Gehman, of Lebanon, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl several times over the last three years, according to the Lebanon County Detective Bureau.

Gehman is also charged with statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and terrorisitic threats, investigators say.

The investigation began on Nov. 13, when police responded to Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital after the girl and her mother went to the emergency room to ensure she was safe and not in need of medical care after delivering a stillborn fetus of approximately 16 weeks gestation at her home.

Gehman was charged after detectives completed an extensive investigation. He was arrested Thursday at a home on the 100 block of North 8th Street, and arraigned before District Judge Anthony Verna. He was placed in Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.