Man faces aggravated assault charge following altercation that led to shots fired, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 41-year-old man in connection with an altercation that led to shots fired, according to Manheim Township Police.

Kenneth White faces a charge of aggravated assault in which he and a juvenile allegedly assaulted an acquaintance at an apartment in the first block of Michelle Drive on November 11.

White and the juvenile left following the alleged assault but returned a short time later and attempted to force their way into the apartment. During this, the juvenile discharged a handgun twice while he pushed his arm through the partially open door, police allege. No one was injured.

The juvenile taken into custody Friday. He has been charged as adult for the following: aggravated assault, burglary, persons not to possess a firearm, firearms carried without a license, discharge of a firearm, possessing instruments of a crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and criminal mischief.