× Man wanted in connection to roofing scam committed on elderly person in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a wanted man in connection to a home improvement scam that was committed on an elderly person.

George Braun, 35, is wanted by police.

On November 12, Braun allegedly solicited roofing business from an 87-year-old victim at a residence in the first block of Martzall Road in East Cocalico Township.

Braun originally quoted a price of $425 but after approximately 1.5 hours of work, he charged the victim $4425.

He attempted to cash a check for that amount on November 13, but bank employees became suspicious and contacted the victim.

After that contact, the victim refused to cash said check. A local construction company also confirmed that the victim did not receive $4000 of roofing work.

It is believed that Braun had been living in the southern part of Lancaster County, possibly in Kinzers.

He has ties to Arizona, where there are also warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Cocalico Township Police at 717-336-1725.