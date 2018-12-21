× Man’s admission that ‘It’s my weed’ leads to drug possession, drug paraphernalia charges

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old New Cumberland man is facing drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges after police responded to a domestic dispute call at his home on Old York Road.

Shawn Flaharty was sitting on his couch when police arrived at his home, Fairview Township Police say. When police entered, they observed Flaharty attempting to stuff a red object into his pocket, or into the couch cushions.

When asked what was inside the container, police say, Flaharty allegedly responded, “It’s my weed.”

He was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.