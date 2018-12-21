× Mechanicsburg animal rescue organization receives $30,000 donation from Purina

MECHANICSBURG — Christmas came early for a Mechanicsburg animal rescue organization, which received a $30,000 donation from Purina to help build more than 30 new kennels.

Speranza Animal rescue and Purina announced the donation Friday. The money ensures that each dog kept at the rescue will have its own individual kennel.

Due to limited space and a growing need, some dogs are currently being kept in converted horse stalls and others are sharing space, Purina said.

“I just want to say how grateful I am,” said Janine Guido, Speranza Animal Rescue. “The dogs so deserve this. I’ve been losing sleep over our large bills, lately, so this was truly a blessing. There are no words to express my gratitude.”

Speranza is located near Purina’s pet food manufacturing facility. It is a volunteer-run rescue and rehabilitation center committed to saving abused and neglected animals with the goal of finding them loving homes.

Speranza Animal Rescue is home to approximately 50 dogs. The organization gives these dogs a second chance by providing safety, care and training.

“At Purina, we’re all pet lovers, and it is our mission to enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them,” said Purina Mechanicsburg Plant Manager, Mike O’Brien. “Pet shelters are near and dear to our hearts at Purina, and we are excited to hear about the many success stories to come from this project. On behalf of our 320 employees in Mechanicsburg, Purina is honored to support Speranza.”

In addition to the donation to Speranza Animal Rescue, Purina has donated pet food to more than 50 local organizations and helped create the first dog park in the area.