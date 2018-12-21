× Mechanicsburg woman facing charges after assaulting boyfriend, police officers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg woman is facing charges after assaulting her boyfriend and police.

Lauren Stroup, 27, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On November 10 around 10:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Queen Avenue in East Pennsboro Township for a report of an active domestic situation.

The victim told emergency dispatchers that he was being assaulted by his girlfriend.

Upon arrival, police found that Stroup was using a piece of metal wire to gain access to the bathroom that the victim had locked himself in.

After speaking with the victim, police learned that he had been at a friend’s house, and Stroup began to punch him.

While the couple drove home, the victim said the assault continued.

After they returned home, the victim told police that he thought he would be able to get Stroup into bed, but she punched him another 12 times.

The victim proceeded to lock himself in the bathroom and called police.

When police spoke with Stroup, she was highly intoxicated and argued with officers before she punched one in the chest.

She was arrested and is facing charges.