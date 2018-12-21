Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Nationals sign P Anibal Sanchez

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 05: Anibal Sanchez #19 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added another pitcher to the team’s starting rotation.

The team has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with P Anibal Sanchez.

The contract is reportedly worth $19 million.

Sanchez, 35, is a reclamation project of sorts.

After it looked like his career may be over with ERAs over 5.00 in three consecutive seasons, Sanchez re-emerged with the division rival Atlanta Braves last season to start 24 games and provide 136.2 innings of 2.83 ERA ball.

Clearly, the Nationals don’t believe Sanchez’s 2018 was a fluke, and believe he can eat some innings at the back-end of the team’s rotation.

It’s also a plus that the Nationals essentially took Sanchez from the Braves, who may now seek a veteran arm to add to its rotation options for the 2019 season.

