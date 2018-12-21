Nationals sign P Anibal Sanchez
WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added another pitcher to the team’s starting rotation.
The team has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with P Anibal Sanchez.
The contract is reportedly worth $19 million.
Sanchez, 35, is a reclamation project of sorts.
After it looked like his career may be over with ERAs over 5.00 in three consecutive seasons, Sanchez re-emerged with the division rival Atlanta Braves last season to start 24 games and provide 136.2 innings of 2.83 ERA ball.
Clearly, the Nationals don’t believe Sanchez’s 2018 was a fluke, and believe he can eat some innings at the back-end of the team’s rotation.
It’s also a plus that the Nationals essentially took Sanchez from the Braves, who may now seek a veteran arm to add to its rotation options for the 2019 season.