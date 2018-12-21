× Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rises to 4.2 percent in November

HARRISBURG — Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its employment situation report for November 2018.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point from October to 4.2 percent. This was the first over-the-month increase in the unemployment rate since July 2016. The Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by six-tenths of a percentage point from November 2017.

The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was up 21,000 over the month. The number of employed Pennsylvanians rose by 17,000 to a record high of 6,172,000. The number of unemployed residents was up 3,000 from October, but down 40,000 from last November.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was down 5,400 in November to 6,055,500. Highlights from this month’s jobs report include:

Among the 11 industry supersectors, five showed gains over the month

Construction had the largest monthly gain, reaching its highest level since May 2008

The largest percentage gain was in mining & logging (+1.0 percent), which added jobs for the fifth straight month

Over the past 12 months, jobs increased 1.3 percent in the commonwealth with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Professional & business services had the largest volume 12-month gain. Nationally, jobs were up 1.7 percent during this timeframe.

Source: PA Dept. of Labor & Industry