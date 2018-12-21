× Phillies sign OF Shane Peterson to minor league deal

PHILADELPHIA– On the day that free agent IF Manny Machado visited Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies made a much less notable signing.

The team has signed OF Shane Peterson to a minor league deal.

Peterson, 34, will have a chance to make the team’s roster out of Spring Training.

His last Major League action came in 2018 with the Yankees, where he hit .143 with 1 HR and 2 RBI’s over 25 games.

For his career, Peterson is a .221 hitter over just under 850 plate appearances.