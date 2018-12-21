Phillies sign OF Shane Peterson to minor league deal

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JULY 23: Shane Peterson #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a single to right field in front of catcher Robinson Chirinos #61 of the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a game on July 23, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– On the day that free agent IF Manny Machado visited Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies made a much less notable signing.
The team has signed OF Shane Peterson to a minor league deal.
Peterson, 34, will have a chance to make the team’s roster out of Spring Training.
His last Major League action came in 2018 with the Yankees, where he hit .143 with 1 HR and 2 RBI’s over 25 games.
For his career, Peterson is a .221 hitter over just under 850 plate appearances.