Police seek ‘auditor’ who is accused of stealing from West York Turkey Hill

WEST YORK — Police have charged a 32-year-old York County woman after they say she portrayed herself as an auditor while stealing from a Turkey Hill store on the 1500 block of West Market Street earlier this month.

Shawna Beard is charged with theft by unlawful taking, retail theft, and criminal attempt at theft by deception, according to West York Borough Police.

Police say Beard entered the store at 10:24 p.m. on Dec. 14, claiming she was “Nikki from Turkey Hill” and that she was there to perform an audit. She was carrying a binder with a “Turkey Hill” label on it, police say.

Beard allegedly removed money from the cash register and took lottery tickets. When the cashier asked her for identification, police say, she said she would retrieve it from her vehicle, left the store, and did not return.

A warrant has been issued for Beard’s arrest, police say.