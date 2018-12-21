× Police seek help in identifying suspect in burglary at Lebanon County tavern

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a Swatara Township tavern on Nov. 27.

According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the Frog’s Hollow Tavern on the 2000 block of Route 72 North, at 1:50 a.m. Police say he used a rock to smash through a back window, climbed inside, damaged a cash register, and stole a red iPhone and a $20 bill.

He then fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Trooper Vinceny Corkery at (717) 865-2194.