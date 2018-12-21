Showers persist before drying out for a windy weekend

RAIN TODAY: The warm southerly winds ushered in both plenty of moisture for rainfall as well as significantly above average temperatures. We’ll bob up and down around the 60-degree mark throughout the day with off-and-on showers. Occasional downpours, coupled with breaks in the rain, continue all day long. Widespread totals of 1-2″ will be the norm for storm totals. Rainfall begins to end as we head into the overnight hours, replaced with cloudy skies and breezy northwesterly winds to cool us back down.

WINDY WEEKEND: Wind gusts persist all weekend long out of the northwest at 20-25MPH. This will drop us back down for afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s all weekend long. The Saturday high will be at midnight. Skies partially clear on Sunday, coupled with a late flurry chance. Otherwise, we see a bit of sunshine to finish the weekend while most, if not all of us, stay dry.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: That very low flurry chance, especially north of the turnpike, bleeds into the very early morning hours of Christmas Eve. The chance, overwhelmingly low. Occasionally breezy partly cloudy skies dominate Monday, highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Similar conditions for Christmas, but with a few degrees boost by the afternoon with a few more clouds and slightly calmer winds.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long