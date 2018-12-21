Thunderstorms this afternoon plus gusty winds persist through the weekend!

DIMINISHING FLOOD THREAT: The Flood Watch that was set to expire this evening at 10 PM has been let go for all of South-Central PA. The long dry period we had earlier this afternoon allowed for streams and creeks that were running high to lower. Thanks to the dry period, we have soared into the mid 60s across a few locations! At this time, it appears we have just stayed shy of record highs by a degree or two. Even with more rain expected later today and the threat of heavy rain from thunderstorms, I don’t believe we will see any flooding issues through today. Any precipitation will dry up late tonight and the rest of the weekend will feature dry air. Very gusty winds move in for tomorrow.

COLDER, GUSTY WEEKEND: Much like what we experienced Thursday night, very gusty winds will stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will be dropping from the 60s today into the 40s for tomorrow. Combining gusty winds and cooler temperatures, our wind chills will likely be down into the mid 30s all day long. I think a bit of cloud cover lingers into Saturday as well – though some peeks of sunshine will be possible as well. Saturday appears to be the colder day of the weekend with winds trying to lighten up as we head into Sunday. However, they will likely still be strong enough to keep wind chills in the 30s for Sunday as well. Late Sunday, a weak clipper system will move through the area bringing a chance for some precipitation. Depending on how quickly we cool off, we could see a few snow flurries or sprinkles of rain. At this time, models are favoring rain over snow given the warmer temperatures on Sunday. We will continue to monitor the possibility for flurries Sunday night!

