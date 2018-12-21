× Update: Route 222 South back open following nearby police incident

LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: The southbound lanes of Route 222 are now open, police say.

Previous: A police incident has closed down a portion of Route 222 South.

The highway is shut down at the Brownstown exit, according to police. Police note that there’s significant delays on the northbound lanes of Route 222.

The police incident is on Bushong Road, police add.

Motorists are encourage to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.