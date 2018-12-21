× Woman accuses Luzerne County police officer of pressuring her for sex during traffic stop

LUZERNE COUNTY — A Luzerne County police officer has been accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex act in exchange for avoiding prison.

Mark Icker, 29, is charged with oppression and coercion in the Dec. 9 incident, according to WNEP-TV.

Icker, of Dickson City, is a member of the Ashley Police Department. He pulled the victim over for suspected DUI.

The victim, who was out of jail on bail at the time, and admitted to taking medication earlier in the day, says Icker told her she would go back to prison for violating the conditions of her bail, according to a criminal complaint.

Then, the woman said, he asked her “How can you help me help you?”

The woman told police Icker then told her he would not arrest her if she performed a sex act on him. He allegedly took her to a secluded park, where she says she performed the sex act.

Icker then returned the woman to her vehicle, she told police.

Icker is out on bail.