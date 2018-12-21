“York City Six” brews first beer together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- A group of breweries called the "York City Six," held an event to mark the occasion at Liquid Hero Brewery.

Liquid Hero, along with Mud-Hook Brewing Company, Crystal Ball Brewing Company, Collusion Tap-Works, Gift Horse Brewing Company and Old Forge Brewing Company, spent a few months, working together to create a new pilsner.

York City Police personnal, including Chief Troy Bankert, was on hand for the first pour, that went to York City Mayor Michael Helfrich.

A dollar of each pour is donated to York City Police.

"We all are doing similar things and people ask us if we're competition but we aren't and we wanted to show that we work together and that we wanted to achieve bigger things for the city. So we decided to show everyone, we worked together on this and we raised money for a good cause and do more things together," said Corey Wolfe, beer advocate.

This is just the beginning for the "York City Six, with more collaborative brews in the works.