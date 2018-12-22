× At least 43 killed when tsunami hits beaches in Indonesia

A tsunami that hit Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, Indonesia, Saturday night, killed at least 43 people and injured at least 582, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said on television.

Two people are missing and dozens of buildings were damaged, he said earlier.

The tsunami was likely caused by a combination of underwater landslides due to a volcanic eruption, the country’s meteorological, climatological and geological agency said.

“The Geological Agency detected at 21.03 local time the Anak Krakatau erupted,” Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said, adding that the tsunami struck 24 minutes later. “It’s possible the materials around Anak Krakatau collapsed to the sea and triggered the tsunami and affected beaches around Sunda Strait.”

This is a developing story.