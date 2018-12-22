Gettysburg battlefield tours continue despite partial government shutdown

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa. — Despite a partial government shutdown, Destination Gettysburg is still welcoming visitors to its many historical sites.

Destination Gettysburg released the following statement:

Even though a partial government shutdown went into effect at midnight between Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, it shouldn’t deter visitors from coming to Gettysburg. There are still plenty of attractions, including museums and tours, that will operate through the shutdown.

Most roads on the Gettysburg battlefield remain open operating under Gettysburg National Military Park’s (GNMP) winter schedule of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Because of this, battlefield tours, including bus tours, with Licensed Battlefield Guides will continue to operate using accessible roads.

The GNMP Museum and Visitor Center is not owned by the National Park Service, but rather the Gettysburg Foundation, so it will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. However, all service programs, such as the Winter Lecture Series, have been canceled for the remainder of the shutdown.

The Eisenhower National Historic Site, the David Wills House and Soldiers’ National Cemetery are closed. The Historic Lincoln Train Station in Downtown Gettysburg is also closed following the normal winter schedule, not because of the shutdown.

Destination Gettysburg is still encouraging visitors to come to Gettysburg because there is still plenty to do despite the government shutdown. Gettysburg’s many museums are still open for business, as well as shops, tasting rooms and restaurants throughout Adams County that visitors can enjoy. Events that are not through the National Park Service are still happening. For a full list of events and information, visit www.destinationgettysburg.com.