Gusty winds persist through the weekend and into Christmas Eve!

GUSTY WINDS AND FRIGID WIND CHILLS: Temperatures today have managed to warm into the low to mid 40s despite plenty of cloud cover. We are running much colder than yesterday, but still a bit above average for this time of year! However, gusty winds have kept us feeling much colder than the 40s. Sustained winds around 20-25 mph and gusts over 30 mph have kept our wind chills stuck in the 30s. Winds will calm down a bit by the second half of Sunday, but frigid wind chills are still to be expected now through Sunday morning. Late Sunday, a weak clipper system tries to bring a bit of snow our way. Temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere are cold enough to support snow; however, closer to the surface temperatures will likely be too warm. Therefore, I believe we will see a few rain showers late Sunday, likely after 6 PM. Any precipitation will dry up by sunrise Monday morning.

CHILLY AND DRY HOLIDAY: Unfortunately, our chances of a White Christmas are looking slim. One model was hinting at the chance for some snow showers, but has trended drier in the past few model runs. The rest of model guidance has been showing a dry and slightly above average (temperature wise) Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gusty winds still persist through Christmas Eve, but will be calming down by Tuesday. Temperatures Monday will likely climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s, but wind chills will keep real feel temperatures in the 30s. Tuesday should feel nicer with some sunshine returning and temperatures in the low 40s!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash