Local Marine surprises family just in time for the holidays

DILLSBURG, York County, Pa. -- A local Marine gave his kids the surprise of a life-time earlier today.

Brian Muller was stationed in Bahrain for the past 10 months and wasn't supposed to be home until February.

But after getting approved to return home for the holidays, he and his wife Helene decided to pull a surprise on their two kids, nine-year-old, Stella, and six-year-old, Luke.

The kids thought they were just picking out a Christmas tree, but their dad was waiting at the top of the hill, hiding behind some trees, ready to help them cut one down.

"I was excited to surprise the kids," said Muller. "I'm excited to be home, and I've been gone for quite awhile, so it's nice to see them ."

Muller's wife, Helene, said just two days ago, her son was wishing his dad could be home for Christmas.