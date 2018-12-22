Police arrest suspect in convenience store burglary in Ephrata
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Lancaster – Police arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a smash and grab burglary at a convenience store, on Friday.
Dameon Augustine, 18, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft, and criminal mischief.
Early this month, police released surveillance video that showed Augustine and another suspects stealing a large amounts of Juul vaping devices at the Reinholds Sunoco at 185 East Main Street in West Cocalico Township. One suspect was wearing a clown mask.
After posting the video police received many tips from the community.
Augustine turned himself into authorities on Friday.
The other suspect in the video has not been arrested.