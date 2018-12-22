× Police arrest suspect in convenience store burglary in Ephrata

EPHRATA BOROUGH, Lancaster – Police arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a smash and grab burglary at a convenience store, on Friday.

Dameon Augustine, 18, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft, and criminal mischief.

Early this month, police released surveillance video that showed Augustine and another suspects stealing a large amounts of Juul vaping devices at the Reinholds Sunoco at 185 East Main Street in West Cocalico Township. One suspect was wearing a clown mask.

After posting the video police received many tips from the community.

Augustine turned himself into authorities on Friday.

The other suspect in the video has not been arrested.