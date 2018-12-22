Soldier surprises little brother at Hershey Bears game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Also surprising a family member was Lance Corporal Austin Jewitt returned home today to surprise his younger brother at the Hershey Bears hockey game.

Jewitt has been oversees for a year-and-a-half, and has had minimal communication with his family while on duty.

Joining in on the special moment was Jewitt's mother, step-father and sister, who were all in on the surprise for 10-year-old, Jaden Green.

"This morning he was crying because he missed his brother so much," said Kelly Green. "So it was hard not to tell him then, you know, three hours ago, 'Don't worry buddy, he's coming home.'"

"This is a great Christmas present," said Jaden Green. "He is my hero. I've been waiting for this my entire life."

"It's been almost a year since I've been home," said Austin Jewitt. "I'm ready to just get together with my family and friends and just hang out and relax."

Jewitt will be home for the next 12 days.