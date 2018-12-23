× Four people injured in crash in Lititz

LITITZ, Lancaster County, Pa. — Four people were injured in a two car crash on Lititz Pike Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Christopher Wilson, 31, of California, and Erin Nolt, 20, of Lancaster, were the drivers of the two vehicles.

According to police, all four people involved in the crash suffered injuries ranging in severity. The passenger in Wilson’s car was trapped in the car after the crash. Wilson was laying on the ground, in front of his car with a leg injury.

Police said that, according to Wilson, he was struck while attempting to make a left turn at the Millport Road intersection. Wilson’s vehicle sustained major damage to the front. He was driving a 2016 Honda.

According to police, Nolt said that she approached the intersection at 40 miles per hour, when Wilson’s car turned left in front of her. Both drivers said that the light at the intersection was yellow. Nolt’s vehicle also sustained major damage to the front. Nolt was driving a 2000 Chevrolet.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating the incident.