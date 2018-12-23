Harrisburg native Globetrotter comes home for “Day of Christmas Giving”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. --- Harlem Globetrotter star Chris "Handles" Franklin came home Saturday as part of his "Day of Christmas Giving" event.

The event brought fans of Franklin to the Interfaith Shelter on Willow Road and Bethesda Mission on Reilly Street where he and others gave families gifts and necessities, such as food and toiletries, for those in need.

Guests Saturday included Santa Claus and actor Michael K. Williams.

Franklin, a native of Harrisburg, said he appreciated the work put in to make the event possible.

"I've traveled to every single state and 83 countries around the world but there's nothing like giving back in your own hometown and your own home city. I'm just honored to be here and happy to be a part of such an amazing event," said Franklin.

This event leads up to the Harlem Globetrotters upcoming world tour.

They're scheduled to make at the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday, February 24 at 2 p.m.