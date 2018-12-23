× Manor Township police warn of two aggressive stray dogs

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. — Manor Township Police are warning residents about aggressive stray dogs in in the are of River Road.

According to police, officers responded to a call about two stray dogs in a garage at the 3400 block of River Road on Dec. 20.

The two dogs, a male and female American Bulldog, were removed from the area and taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA by an animal handler.

The two dogs are believed to be responsible for attacking two donkeys in the area. Both donkeys died after the attack.

On Sunday, Dec. 23, police received reports of additional aggressive dogs in the same area. Residents are urged to contact police if they see the two dogs. According to police, one is a pit bull and other is a bulldog.

Anyone who owns livestock in the area is asked to take precautions to protect their animals.

Manor Township Police is working with other agencies to capture the two animals.