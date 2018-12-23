No White Christmas, but more rain arrives late next week!

CHILLY, DRY HOLIDAY: Travel plans for the holidays are all clear and good to go! A weak clipper system will bring a brief period of shower activity to the area Sunday night, but will dry up by the time we get to Monday morning. Christmas Eve will be dry although chilly with gusty winds. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s, but gusty winds will keep our wind chills stuck in the 30s. Winds subside during the second half of the day and skies clear for Monday night. Temperatures will crash into the mid to upper 20s late on Christmas Eve and Christmas day will feature more sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s on Tuesday with calmer winds. Another frigid night is in the forecast for Tuesday night.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: Showers arrive again in time for the end of the work week. Our next wave of low pressure slides into the region late Thursday bringing some showers during the overnight period. As a warm front drags through south-central PA another warm day is expected for Friday and potentially Saturday as well. Most of the steady rain will be overnight Thursday night into Friday with just a few on and off showers through Friday. Temperatures will make a run for the mid 50s Friday and possibly Saturday as well. We will quickly drop off by the end of the next weekend back into the 30s. Some model guidance is hinting at the potential for another system to impact us bringing snow showers by the end of the next weekend. Given how far out this still is, confidence is low and this is just something we will continue to monitor.

Meteorologist Jessica Pash