One person dead after hit-and-run crash in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County – Cumberland County Coroner’s office and State Police are investigating the death of 30-year-old Martese Davenport of Hempstead, New York.

The coroner’s office say Davenport was involved in a hit-and-run crash just before 8:00 a.m., Sunday along interstate 81.

They say he was walking along the interstate when a vehicle struck him and drove away, the coroner’s office say.

The coroner’s office say Davenport was dead upon arrival. His body was found lying near mile marker 54.7.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 717-249-2121.