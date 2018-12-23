Over 1,000 turkey dinners distributed in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. -- The Lancaster County Project for the Needy held their 32nd annual Holiday Dinner Distribution at Clipper Stadium in Lancaster.

The project will distribute roughly 1,200 boxes of turkey dinners with all the fixings to low income families throughout Lancaster County.

The organization is partnering with Elizabeth Community Homeless Outreach and TLC Homeless veterans to make sure all those in need get a turkey dinner this holiday season.

We spoke with the Chairman of the project, Michael Firestine, who says it's important to have a strong community in order to give back to those in need.

"And I see all these young people here and I think they're giving back," he said. "And what a great nation we have and a great community. And we have people who are willing to be here at 3 or 4 in the morning and put up with 30-degree temperatures and 40-degree temperature."

The project relies on individual donations for over two-thirds of the resources needed to fund the distribution.