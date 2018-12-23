Shoppers get last minute gifts before the holidays arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Folks headed to the mall today to finish some last minute shopping before the holidays.

According to Forbes, the total expected holiday sales this year is expected to exceed 1 trillion dollars in the United States.

FOX43 caught up with some shoppers who were relieved to be buying those last minute gifts and are now ready to enjoy the holidays.

"[Just] finishing up," said Glenn McKay, who was shopping. "Happy I'm at the end, so now I can sit and relax and wait for the big day."

"Just being with family, period," said Sidney Ruth, who was also shopping. "Like any activity you do with family is fun, and engaging in conversation, and if you got that type of family where you can do anything fun with, that I think it makes it better."

Lancaster is offering free parking in hopes to bring more shoppers downtown.

The two-hour free parking will be available at both parking meters and kiosks up until Christmas day.