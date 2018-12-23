Ski Roundtop opens to skiers and snowboarders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBERRY, York County, Pa. -- Ski Roundtop opened their doors to ski and snowboarders today.

Although the start of this winter hasn't been the coldest, the resort was able to make enough snow the past few weeks to open up the trails for both skiers and snowboarders.

Unfortunately, snow tubing was not open. However, that's not stopping marketing director, Dan Pergrin, from enjoying his duty at the mountain.

"What's great is it's always fun to come to work here because people are here to have a good time," he said. "And we know the weather hasn't been that great, but we gave it our best shot and got open and people are just really happy to be here."

"I'd say the best part about being here is you just get to spend good, quality time with your friends," said Chris Dudding. "And it's a fun thing to do over holiday break."

Ski Roundtop says they hope to open the snow tubing slopes next week.