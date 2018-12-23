× State police investigates fatal hit-and-run in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD BOROUGH, Perry County – State police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a Perry County man dead.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. along West Main Street in New Bloomfield Borough, Sunday.

State police say upon arrival they found 28-year-old Nickolas Watson of New Bloomfield Borough, dead by the side of the road.

Investigators determined Watson was hit by a 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler that was heading east on West Main Street. Police say the vehicle is missing the fender flare and the driver’s side or front may have damage.

The suspect’s vehicle would have been in the Bloomfield area around 2 a.m. according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police of Newport Barracks is asking anyone with information to call 717-567-3110.