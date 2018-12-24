A dry and chilly Christmas Day followed by a late-week warm up and more rain!

NO WHITE CHRISTMAS: Unfortunately (or fortunately) this year we will not have a White Christmas. Only one model was hinting at the potential for a weak system to bring us some flakes about a week back, but even that model caved to the dry side. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 20s under calm winds and clear skies. Winds will relax heading into Christmas Day, and temperatures will generally warm into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some cloud cover will be present, but no precipitation. Travel plans are looking good for both Tuesday and Wednesday as bright sunshine will be joining us mid week. However, I am tracking out our next chance for precipitation heading towards to later half of the work week.

SAY IT AIN’T RAIN AGAIN: Much like the last work week, we look to be ending off this one on a wet note again. Temperatures could once again spike into the upper 50s and lower 60s! Clouds will build back in late on Thursday with a few showers starting to move in very late likely after 9 PM Thursday night. The best chance for steadier rain will likely be overnight Thursday into Friday with rain lightening up during the day on Friday. A few on and off showers will end our work week, but temperatures will rise quickly again! Highs for Friday at this time appear to be in the upper 50s and possible holding onto those 50s at least into Saturday. We are dry again for the weekend with temperatures crashing for Sunday. I am monitoring the potential for a snow system to bring us some flakes by the end of the weekend, but model guidance isn’t completely buying that solution just yet.