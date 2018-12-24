Boscov’s employee goes above and beyond for shoppers on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers made their way to the York Galleria Mall Christmas Eve, searching for those last minute gifts. Fox43 went to speak with those shoppers and found someone that would make even the Grinch smile.

The Mall was fairly empty for Christmas Eve.

“Not busy at all. No traffic,” Chad Allison, a shopper, said. “Traffic is actually great.”

But tucked away inside the corner of Boscov’s behind the courtesy desk is a hidden gem.

“There you are sir,” Courtesy Associate Sharon Snyder said to a customer checking out. “Thank you so much and you have a Merry Christmas okay?”

Snyder is a jack of all trades.

“I am, I am,” Snyder said. “That’s for sure.”

Answering phones, wrapping gifts, dealing with problems; juggling everything at once.

“There are lots of people, lots of movement,” Snyder said. “Excuse me.”

All with a smile on her face.

“I love to see people be happy,” Snyder said. “And when you give them a gift, and it’s like, ‘oh that’s better than I can do,’ and I’m so happy for this. It makes me happy doing that. Too many things in life that people aren’t happy about. So they come and talk to you and other people, and you hear people laughing. That’s what it’s all about.”

She even has a favorite she likes to wrap.

"Mostly nice and rectangular and small,” Snyder said. “The big out-of-the-box ones are a little difficult. I leave that up to the women that are like pros of four and five years. I leave that up to them."

The hustle and bustle only making things more merry and bright.

"I'm enjoying it,” Snyder said. “I'm having a good time. Yesterday was busy and up until the last minute we will be and it's fun. I enjoy it.”

Both the York Galleria Mall and Boscov’s close Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and will remain closed on Christmas day. They will re-open on the 26th.