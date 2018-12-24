Dry for the holiday, rain chances right before the end of 2018

CHRISTMAS: Starting the day off in the 30s with wet pavement in spots, but we quickly dry and clear throughout Christmas Eve. Northwesterly winds will be occasionally breezy and aid in clearing our cloud cover throughout the day. It won’t add that much of a chill to our air, but it will limit afternoon temperatures to the low-40s. Santa will be in good shape overnight! Lows dip into the upper-20s. By tomorrow afternoon, we stay dry with occasional waves of clouds. Highs right around 40-degrees once again for the Christmas holiday. Merry Christmas to you and yours!

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: We’re sunny for Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Our next rain chance holds off for late Thursday into Friday. A warm front lifts overhead once again. Thursday temperatures stay in the mid-40s, but we get mid-50s for Friday with off/on rain chances. We dry out before a cold front pushes through Saturday, but temperatures will still make a run at 50-degrees before another cold shot before the end of the year.

Have a happy holiday!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long