Holiday shopping rush at Capital City Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- There are still a few hours left to grab those last-minute deals at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township. The mall will be open today (Christmas Eve) from 7AM - 6PM.

The stores inside the Capital City Mall include the newly opened FOREVER 21, Bath&Body Works, American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear, DICKS Sporting Goods, Pandora, JCPenney, Macy's, Payless, Victoria's Secret, and more!

You can also snap a photo with Santa today from 10AM - 5PM. The Gift wrapping station benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Central Pennsylvania is open today from 8AM - 6PM.

A complete list of stores and more about the holiday shopping at Capital City Mall can be found here.