× Man allegedly used stolen identity to maintain illegal residency in US since 1995

BERKS COUNTY — A 55-year-old man who allegedly used a stolen identity to maintain illegal residency in the United States since 1995 has been extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to State Police.

Rolando Feliz, of the Dominican Republic, was arrested in New York for identity theft in November, police say. He is currently housed at the Berks County Prison and faces forgery, insurance fraud, identity theft, tampering with records and other related charges.

It’s alleged that Feliz used a fraudulent identity to obtain a Pennsylvania driver’s license, purchase and register vehicles, file false auto insurance documents and other acts, according to State Police. He’s also accused of using the identity when stopped by police and during unrelated police investigations.