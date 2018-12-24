× Shippensburg man charged with setting bag of dog feces on fire on victim’s porch

SHIPPENSBURG — It’s one of the oldest pranks in the book, but it led to criminal charges for one Shippensburg man.

Dylan Printz, 18, is facing one count of arson, four counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of risking a catastrophe after a police investigation into a porch fire on the 200 block of West King Street.

Shippensburg Police say Printz placed a bag of dog feces on the porch and set it on fire.

Printz was arrested, arraigned, and sent to Cumberland County Prison.