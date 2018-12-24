USPS mail carriers working overtime delivering holiday packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHIREMANSTOWN, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - USPS mail carriers are busy making sure all Christmas packages and mail are delivered before the holiday. Carriers have been working extra hours since Thanksgiving to make sure everything expected to be delivered gets there in time, which means some carriers have been working working more than 12 hours each day to get it all done.

"We try and get as much done in a day because if we don't do it today, we have to do it tomorrow," said Scott Kendall, USPS mail carrier. "And so it's hectic."w

Kendall has been with USPS for 19 years. He says this holiday season is one of the busiest he can remember.

"The increase in amazon packages," said Kendall. "I've also understood that a lot of people are staying home and doing their online shopping simply for their own personal preferences."

While Christmas will be over, the busy time for USPS won't stop.

"Now we are going to be looking at returns, wrong color, wrong size, broken in transit, didn't want it and and gift card purchases," said Kendall.

While mail carriers have long and busy days during the holiday seasons, there is one thing that helps Kendall keep going.

"So I come up to the door especially when I hand them a package that they've been waiting for," said Kendall. "The smiles on their faces and the joy it helps keep the Christmas spirit in you."

Mail carriers will be out through this evening making sure everything expected to get delivered does.