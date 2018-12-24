× Work on Route 462 bridge near Stone Mill Road in Lancaster County to begin early next month

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Repair and replacement work on the bridge carrying Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) over the Little Conestoga Creek in East Hempfield, Lancaster and Manor Townships will resume in January, according to PennDOT.

The project is expected to be completed next spring, PennDOT says.

Work on the 91-year-old span began in July, with crews replacing the south side of the bridge. Construction on the north side of the bridge will begin in early January. When the work is being performed, Route 426 between Stone Mill Road and Jackson Drive will be reduced from three to two lanes until the new bridge is completed in late April.

The bridge is near the Stone Mill Plaza shopping center and Maple Grove Park, just outside Lancaster city.

During construction on the north side of the bridge, the main entrance to Maple Grove Community Center located on Columbia Avenue will be closed. Beginning Friday, January 4, traffic will be detoured to an existing secondary driveway which exits to Elm Avenue.

A temporary signal will be installed within the park boundary and near the Elm Avenue cul-de-sac.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur.