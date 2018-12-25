× Police investigate robbery in Lancaster County

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Turkey Hill in Brownstown early Christmas morning.

The robbery occurred at the Turkey Hill in the first block of North State Street. Police say the man walked up to the clerk and pulled up his hoodie, revealing a gun. He got away with cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is a man in his mid-20’s, is about 5’5″ tall, with a small build.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the West Earl Police at 717-859-1411.