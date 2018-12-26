Another dry day before we end the week wet!

DRY WEATHER IS AROUND ONE MORE DAY: Clouds break up a bit this evening and overnight. Temperatures quickly fall out of the 40s into the 30s. The breeze dies down taking the edge of the chilliness. Morning lows stay a tad above average near 30 degrees. It’s a quiet and dry day Thursday. Highs should climb to the middle 40s before clouds thicken under a southeast flow. Showers arrive later after 10PM and continue right into Friday. It is a wet end to the week with on and off showers. They begin to taper off by evening leaving just damp conditions. Friday evening plans are looking drier and someone mild. Afternoon readings are in the middle and upper 50s, with overnight temperatures slowly falling through the 40s. With the departing cold front, drier but breezy conditions arrive for the beginning of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Gusty winds out of the northwest holds temperatures in the middle 40s Saturday. Plenty of clouds mix in with some sunshine. They relax during the late evening hours and with clearing skies, temperatures fall quickly to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees Sunday morning. Highs are chilly in the 30s. A disturbance moving through may trigger a few snow showers, otherwise, the day is dry.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AND NEW YEAR’S DAY: We are watching a system, which could bring rain and snow mix Monday into Tuesday. Timing is still an issue on the modeling, so we’ll adjust as needed. Right now, it looks like a mix would begin early Monday than transition to rain showers for much of the day. Morning lows are below freezing but recover to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees during the afternoon hours. For the first day of 2019, depending on the timing, a few showers could linger around midnight, or thereafter. The rest of the holiday looks dry with highs in the middle 40s. Wednesday turns colder, more seasonable like, with morning lows in the middle 20s and after highs in the upper 30s. Stronger breezes will make it feel more like the 20s despite plenty of sunshine.

