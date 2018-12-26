Cellphone video captures stabbing, beating in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Police in York are looking for two suspects after an argument led to a man being stabbed and beaten.

Authorities say the attack started because a dispute over a dog.

So far, police have arrested Roniece Maxwell in connection to the incident.

Authorities have charged the woman with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

It happened on the 800 block of Linden Avenue; neighbors say usually that area is pretty quiet.

Cellphone video taken by a neighbor captures the moment the fight escalates.

It shows two women and one man going after the victim, Troy Schmuck, armed with a baseball bat and at least one knife according to police.

Brandon Groff-Wood heard the commotion from inside his house and called 911.

"I'm watching it happen, and as I call 911, I yell to the lady on the phone, 'I need an officer now. He's being stabbed!'" said Groff-Wood.

Schmuck lives just a few houses away from Groff-Wood.

Police say Schmuck was stabbed in the head and back multiple times, punched, and hit with a small baseball bat.

"She down there yelling, screaming at the top of her lungs, swinging a bat, and saying, 'I'm gonna beat your head in', and, 'I'm going to hit you with this bat', and 'I'm not going to hesitate', so she's swinging it and saying,' I'm not going to hesitate,' but still swinging it, and swinging it," explained Groff-Wood.

According to police, Roniece Maxwell didn't hesitate.

"Low and behold, I didn't see across the street, here comes her sister, and her brother in law, her sister's boyfriend. She is coming and she has knives in her hand. She just kept saying, 'I'm going to stab you,'" explained Groff-Wood.

Police are looking for Maxwell's sister, Nettie, who they say stabbed Schmuck and Aric Agudio, who allegedly punched him.

People on the block tell FOX43 this isn't the norm for their neighborhood, and they are concerned because it's usually very peaceful.

"It's a pretty good neighborhood. All in all, there is definitely worse places to live in York," said Jon Harvey, a neighbor.

"It's very alarming. I had no idea this could happen in this area," said Jose Rodriques, a neighbor.