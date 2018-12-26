Furry Friends with Chief, the lab mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Chief, the lab mix!

Chief joined us today from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

He is described as one of the most gentle boys you'll ever meet, despite weighing about 80 pounds.

Chief was dumped by his family on a rural road, where he was found by a volunteer.

He gets along with other dogs and cats, and loves children, making him a good fit in most homes.

Check him out in the clip above.

For more information on Charlie's Crusaders, you can visit their website here.