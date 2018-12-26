Man who raped teenager to serve 8-16 years in prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 35-year-old man will serve between eight and 16 years in prison for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in November 2017, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Brough was also sentenced to an additional 10 years probation to be served consecutively to his prison sentence stemming from an intimidation charge, in which he contacted the mother of the victim while incarcerated and encouraged her to have the teenager recant the statement to police, the DA’s Office says.

Brough must register for life under the state’s Megan’s Law.

“Throughout this case, the named victim has exhibited so much strength. It is because of her strength that we were able to ensure that this defendant will be incarcerated and monitored for the next 25 plus years—hopefully protecting other children from his criminal behavior,” said Jennifer Gettle, Chief Deputy District Attorney.”