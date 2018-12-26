Missing 86-year-old man has been found

YORK COUNTY — Update: Joseph Dalessio has been located and is being reunited with his family, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Previous: Police are looking for an 86-year-old man who went missing Sunday night.

Joseph Dalessio was last seen around 8 p.m. on South Mountain Road in Franklin Township, according to police. He is operating a 2005 Ford 500 sedan, bearing PA registration KKW6853.

He is 5’5″, weighs 240 pounds and has black, balding hair with brown eyes.

Police believe Dalessio may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information regarding Dalessio’s whereabouts should call 911 or the York County Regional Police Department: 717-854-5571.