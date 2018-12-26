Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

PA State Police Fire Marshall investigates overnight fire in Pequea Township

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster – The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating a 2-alarm fire that blazed overnight in Lancaster.

The fire broke out at 11:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Marticville road in Pequea Township, Tuesday night.

The fire was on multiple floors of the building according to first responders.

The building is currently used to store construction materials. No injuries are reported.

Southern Regional Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 717-664-1180.